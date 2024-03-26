S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Stock Up 6.5 %
SANW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.59.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
