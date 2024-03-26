S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 6.5 %

SANW opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.42. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $1.59.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.87 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.