Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Declares Dividend of $1.48

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.4797 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.76.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWDBY opened at SEK 21.30 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of SEK 15.17 and a 12-month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is SEK 20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is SEK 19.24.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of SEK 1.79 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through Swedish Banking; Baltic Banking; Corporates & Institutions; and Group Functions & Other segments.

