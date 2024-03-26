Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys stock opened at $584.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $556.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,593,000 after purchasing an additional 203,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after purchasing an additional 330,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

