Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 625,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,805. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In related news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

