Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.92. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 280,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

