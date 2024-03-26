T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,717 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 3.8% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after buying an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.12. 3,890,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,696,975. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,926,160,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $30,529,283.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,940,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,926,160,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

