Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $138.64 and last traded at $138.91. 3,877,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 15,697,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $724.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 24,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

