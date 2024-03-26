Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TALO. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.19.

Shares of TALO opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.90 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 468,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $5,985,669.33. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares in the company, valued at $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 382.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

