Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Up to $30.10

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $31.96. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 528,298 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 31.48% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,028,000 after buying an additional 2,372,458 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $36,288,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75,613.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 990,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 989,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

