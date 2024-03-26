Tangible (TNGBL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $81.87 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last week, Tangible has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00003582 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market cap of $81.87 million and $17,373.21 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 1.11929669 USD and is down -47.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,115.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

