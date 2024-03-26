TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.714 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

TC Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRP

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after buying an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.