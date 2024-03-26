TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Large Volume Increase

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,751,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 2,460,551 shares.The stock last traded at $40.58 and had previously closed at $40.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after buying an additional 778,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,461,583,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

