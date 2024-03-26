TD Securities Raises PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.15.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.