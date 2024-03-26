TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.21

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $110.21 and last traded at $109.85, with a volume of 196836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 33,158.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $79,506,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,379,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,934,000 after acquiring an additional 371,322 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

