Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Target by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Target by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Target by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 50,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 287,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,512,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,676. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.68. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.58.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

