Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

