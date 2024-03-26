Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 4,023 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. 1,956,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,087. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.