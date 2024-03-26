Tectonic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 238,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,041. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

