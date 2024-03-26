Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,008,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.27. 1,391,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,344. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $162.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.