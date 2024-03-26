Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $31,979,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 844,865 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,601,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 471,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 298,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,374. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.85 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

