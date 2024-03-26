Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of AZZ worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AZZ. Noble Financial lowered AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,907. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

