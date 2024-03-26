Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $43.67. 121,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,062. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

