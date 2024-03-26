Tectonic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,840 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $2,017,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,580,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 310,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,824. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

