Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Aviat Networks worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 282.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 437.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 133.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.37. 151,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $468.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $37.84.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.