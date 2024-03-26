Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 235 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.26. 460,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,921. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

