Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 36,292 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 72,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,203,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 612,606 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 221,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 76,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

