Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of TNABY stock remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.12.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

