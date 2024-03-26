Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2091 per share on Monday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Tenaga Nasional Berhad Stock Performance
Shares of TNABY stock remained flat at $9.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 287. Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of -0.12.
About Tenaga Nasional Berhad
