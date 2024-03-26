Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.97

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 84334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Tenaris alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TS

Tenaris Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.