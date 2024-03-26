TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.20 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $275.43 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00083449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00027133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,965,055,527 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,714,728 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

