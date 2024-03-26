Tezos Price Reaches $1.35 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00001933 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $36.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001763 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000932 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,413,450 coins and its circulating supply is 975,768,947 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

