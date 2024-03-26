The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Increased by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up approximately 3.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,270,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,595,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,318,000 after acquiring an additional 172,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $169.66. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -296.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

