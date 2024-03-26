The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 484.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Allstate worth $46,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

Allstate Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,518. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

