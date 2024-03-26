The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1,550.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.63. 4,031,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,484,151. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.30. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

