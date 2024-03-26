The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after buying an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.41. The stock had a trading volume of 12,902,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,477. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01, a PEG ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

