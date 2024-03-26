The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) CEO David Cordani Sells 31,209 Shares

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18.

On Wednesday, March 13th, David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13.

On Thursday, March 7th, David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76.

On Tuesday, February 27th, David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, David Cordani sold 6,319 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.24, for a total transaction of $2,181,571.56.

On Monday, February 12th, David Cordani sold 2,073 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.81, for a total value of $698,207.13.

On Friday, February 9th, David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of The Cigna Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.49. 1,033,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,538. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $355.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.13 and a 200 day moving average of $306.02. The company has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.29.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 444,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,249,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 132,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

