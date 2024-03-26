The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stake Raised by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,548,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,163 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 13,143,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,247,497. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

