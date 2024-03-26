The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.29. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

