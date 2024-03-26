The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $211.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,099,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

