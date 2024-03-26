The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $408.90 and last traded at $408.65. 290,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,320,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.87.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $386.76 and its 200 day moving average is $355.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. State Street Corp raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after acquiring an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,128,693,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,195,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,004,153,000 after buying an additional 27,524 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.