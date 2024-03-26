The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $101.49

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.49 and last traded at $101.49, with a volume of 923572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HIG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.06.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $276,971.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $276,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.