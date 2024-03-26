The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,656,850.72 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,944,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 941,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,257. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

