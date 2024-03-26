The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 5,204,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 1,563,403 shares.The stock last traded at $29.04 and had previously closed at $28.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,311,974 shares in the company, valued at $678,953,368.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,972,649 shares of company stock worth $148,862,468 in the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

