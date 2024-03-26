The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

