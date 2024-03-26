The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading Up 0.3%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 9,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 93,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMR shares. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

The RMR Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $734.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 2,538.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 282,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 193,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after buying an additional 104,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 82,470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 235,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

