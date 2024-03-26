The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Trading Down 0.0 %

Southern stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.80. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.13%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

