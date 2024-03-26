Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 94.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,452,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth $17,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

