Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.