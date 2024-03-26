Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 58.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at about $4,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -160.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

