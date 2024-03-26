Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $62,554,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVE stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.90 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.