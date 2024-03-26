Thompson Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $88.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

